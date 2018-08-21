Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.