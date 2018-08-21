Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump’s former campaign chairman

Paul Manafort joined the Trump campaign in March 2016. On July 31, 2018, his trial for bank and tax fraud began. Here's what happened in between.
By
Did Trump really say this?

National Politics

Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.