Trump on Kavanaugh: ‘He’s perfectly innocent of everything’

During a press conference on Sept. 26., President Trump defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in light of sexual misconduct allegations.
Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.

