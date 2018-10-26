Gillum calls out DeSantis for disrespect of his name during recent debate
Saying his opponent, Ron DeSantis, was lying during a recent debate and disrespecting his name, Democratic candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum spoke at a rally at Florida Memorial University Thursday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2018.
Alejandra Martínez, one of the thousands of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border, shows one of the shelters in Tapachula, Mexico. They are waiting for a transit permit that will allow them to continue.
President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour at Houston's Toyota Center on October 22. He touted Cruz's support for tax cuts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before name dropping more than a dozen Texas Republicans on the ballot.
Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
The Pierce County Library System is proposing a levy-lid lift on the Nov. 6 ballot which would increase the current tax rate from $40 per $100,000 taxable home value to $50 per $100,000. This video highlights some of its vital services.