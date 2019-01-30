Mid-Columbia lawmaker suffers heart attack

Washington Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, will miss some of the 2019 Legislature after he suffered a heart attack over the weekend.
The House Republican Caucus said Jenkin is expected to return before the end of the 105-day session that started earlier this month. A formal statement about his absence is pending, said house officials.
Colleagues confirmed in Tweet posted by Joseph O’Sullivan that Jenkin would be away during his recovery.
Jenkin, a former Prosser businessman, won a second term representing the 16th Legislative District in Olympia in November.
He previously served on the Prosser School Board but resigned after being elected to succeed Maureen Walsh when she ran to represent the same district in the Senate.
In Olympia, Jenkin is the ranking Republican on the House Housing, Community Development and Veterans Committee, and serves on the House Capital Budget and House Commerce and Gaming committees.
He also serves as deputy whip for the caucus, ensuring meetings follow protocol and that members attend key floor sessions when critical legislation is being heard.
