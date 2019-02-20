‘Wall’ protesters march through downtown Olympia

Between 50 and 100 people marched down Fourth Avenue Wednesday evening to protest the wall proposed by President Donald Trump for the U.S./Mexico border.
The march was still active about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Fourth Avenue and Water Street in downtown Olympia, but was only about a dozen people by then, a Thurston County dispatcher said.
According to a flier distributed by one of the protesters, the “block the wall” march got under way about 5 p.m. at Percival Landing and headed east on Fourth Avenue.
“We refuse to choose between Trump’s openly racist wall and the Democrats’ implicitly racist ‘smart border,’ the flier reads.
The protesters were trailed by Olympia police on bicycles.
It wasn’t clear whether those who participated in the march were part of an earlier protest that targeted banks in downtown Olympia.
About 4 p.m. Wednesday, between a dozen and 20 people put up crime scene tape outside the Bank of America branch on Fifth Avenue, Lt. Paul Lower said.
