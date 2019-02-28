Bill that would keep Sound Transit projects intact while providing car-tab relief hits snag

A bill to lower car-tab taxes and keep Sound Transit’s projects on schedule hit an obstacle Thursday in the state House of Representatives.
The House Transportation Committee delayed a vote on HB 2123 after some legislators expressed concern in caucus that the state would not fully compensate the powerful transit agency for loss of revenue.
“There are a number of members of the committee that want to make sure that whatever change in revenue is offset,” said Rep. Jake Fey, the Tacoma Democrat who is the committee’s chairman. “The projects are very important to the members of my committee, myself included.”
The bill would prevent South Transit from using an inflated valuation formula for vehicles to calculate car-tab taxes. Instead, motorists would pay less because the transit agency must use a depreciation schedule that the Legislature adopted in 2006 but never used.
Fey said the bill sponsored by Rep. Mike Pellicciotti, D-Federal Way, did not face Friday’s deadline to receive approval from a fiscal committee. That’s because it’s deemed “necessary to implement the (state) budget,” he said.
If the bill does not become law, taxpayers will have to pay $630 million more than they should over the next decade, Pellicciotti said at a hearing Tuesday.
“We’re meeting the expectation that folks are being taxed on the value of their property while at the same time making sure we’re completing projects,” he said.
Voters in 2016 approved South Transit 3 — the third in a series of transit packages — with 54 percent of the vote in a taxing district that includes Pierce, King and Snohomish counties. Most Pierce County voters said no to the package, but it carried in King and Snohomish.
A competing bill sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, has not received a vote in the Senate transportation committees.
O’Ban has said his bill would cut car-tab taxes by 55 percent. It would set up a tax-credit program retroactive to March 1, 2017, when Sound Transit first imposed the 0.8 percent car-tab tax. That was on top of the 0.3 per cent tax that voters approved in 1996, known as Sound Move.
The O’Ban bill, which received a hearing last Tuesday, would base vehicle valuations on the Kelley Blue Book or figures from the National Automobile Dealers Association, whichever is lower.
Sound Transit is opposed to the O’Ban bill, saying it would lower its revenue by $5 billion and increase debt by $7 billion through 2041.
Pellicciotti said his bill seeks to offset any revenue losses that Sound Transit would suffer. That would be accomplished by allowing Sound Transit to pay less for acquiring rights-of-way from the state Department of Transportation, according to an analysis of the bill by non-partisan legislative staff.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Sound Transit told lawmakers that Pellicciotti’s bill would offset only one-fifth of the revenue that the agency would lose based on lower car-tab taxes. The agency said it is opposed to the bill.
Sound Transit’s revenue would fall by $486 million if the bill becomes law, said John Marchione, chairman of the agency’s board of directors and mayor of Redmond. Adding in the need to borrow more money through the sale of bonds with higher interests costs, Sound Transit would face a $1.4 billion hit, he added.
Pellicciotti said Thursday that the state Department of Transportation is working with Sound Transit to try to reconcile different figures on whether the bill would offset any revenue decline.
Anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman has collected enough signatures to put a measure on the November ballot that would cap car-tab taxes at $30 and also would cut several other transportation taxes.
At Tuesday’s House Transportation Committee hearing, Eyman was asked for his position on Pellicciotti’s bill. He didn’t say yes or no, saying he believes voters will approve his initiative.
Referring to Pellicciotti, Eyman said: “He is trying, but to see him contort himself into a pretzel to try and give (Sound transit) maybe something and then he’s just slapped in the face for even trying, it’s kind of hard to watch.”
