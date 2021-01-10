Security out in force for Sunday protests, opening of session at state Capitol Monday

A day of planned protests on the state Capitol Campus got off to a slow start on Sunday, likely because of security measures in place after protesters broke through the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion last week.

A 9 a.m. Sunday event called “rally for rights” appears not to have happened. A larger event featuring legislators and other speakers was expected at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The reason for the apparent morning cancellation may be a simple one: Security forces were out in force.

Layers of security fencing have been erected and some streets leading to the west Capitol Campus are closed, including Sid Snyder Avenue and Cherry Lane, which lead to parking spots and open space between the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice.

That’s typically where many protests and rallies take place, but that area has been closed except to House and Senate members and support staff, said Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis, who gave a security tour to media Sunday morning.

All of the security measures and officers will be in place Sunday, Monday and “further if the situation dictates it,” he said.

Loftis acknowledged the fencing is ugly.

“It shouldn’t be there and we don’t want it there, but it’s not going to come down until the security risk is abated,” he said.

In addition to the layers of fencing, which includes a perimeter within a perimeter, some 750 National Guard members were on hand Sunday, taking up positions around the main buildings of the west Capitol Campus, including the Legislative Building.

The Washington State Patrol has troopers from throughout the state on site, although the total number was not disclosed for “tactical reasons,” Loftis said.

A temporary gate has been erected outside the Governor’s Mansion with National Guard stationed behind the gate as well.

Loftis said there also are security resources “seen and unseen.” The switchback trail that leads down the hill to Heritage Park is also closed, he said.

The state Capitol Campus is one of the largest capitol campus properties in the country, still leaving plenty of room for people to express their right to free speech, Loftis said.

“It’s tragic that we have had to take such extraordinary actions to keep our democratic process safe and the people who work in it safe, but we are resolved that the democratic process will not be interfered with by those with illegal intentions.”