Braun, Orcutt, Abbarno to Host Drive-in Town Hall on Monday

State Sen. John Braun and Reps. Ed Orcutt and Peter Abbarno will host a drive-in town hall at 6 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.

The in-person event is a departure from previous, fully virtual events, although participants can still livestream the event from home. If the weather is bad, drivers can stay inside their vehicles and listen to the town hall on a radio broadcast.

The 20th Legislative District Republicans will answer questions asked live or pre-submitted to john.braun@leg.wa.gov. Include the subject line “town hall question.”

“Some people will be comfortable being there in person, and we’ll be happy to see them,” Abbarno said in a news release. “At the same time we wanted to accommodate those who would prefer to participate at a distance or simply can’t make it to the meeting.”