Elections

Primary results clarify three races for Pierce County Council seats

By Sean Robinson

August 07, 2018 08:41 PM

Tuesday’s primary results didn’t pick the actual officeholders for three Pierce County Council seats, but they upended expectations as an apparent surge of Democratic voters shifted the political terrain.

In District 1, traditionally represented by Republicans, South Hill Democrat Lorra Jackson led the field, winning almost 40 percent of the vote. She’ll face Republican Dave Morell, who gained 30.6 percent of the vote. Republicans Sharon Hanek and Milt Tremblay were well behind, with about 14 percent of the vote apiece. The seat is currently held by Republican Dan Roach, who is barred by term limits from running again.

In District 5, a seat held by Democrat Rick Talbert, also barred by term limits, former Tacoma City Councilman Marty Campbell won 38.9 percent of the vote, while Republican Justin Van Dyk, who did not campaign actively and raised no money, pulled 37 percent. Democrat Suzanne Skaar came a distant third, with 24 percent.

In District 7, Democrat Derek Young cruised to an easy win. He earned 61.5 percent of the vote, compared to Olson’s 38.5 percent.

Derek M. Young
David Olson
The race for District 7 presents what will likely be the most competitive November contest. It includes Gig Harbor and the Key Peninsula, as well as portions of North and West Tacoma.

The pair will face off again in three months. The race ranks first among the County Council campaigns for fundraising and spending. As of Tuesday, Young had raised $38,481 and spent $17,694, state records show. Olson had raised $28,459 and spent $20,061. It’s a safe bet those numbers will climb as the race gains urgency.

Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486 @seanrobinsonTNT

