Robnett outruns Lindquist in primary, setting stage for tough general election campaign

Seasoned political observers eying this year’s race for Pierce County Prosecutor figured challenger Mary Robnett might get close to incumbent Mark Lindquist in this week’s primary election — but none predicted the lopsided result revealed in Tuesday’s returns.

In a surprising show of strength, Robnett outpointed Lindquist 55 percent to 45 percent in the first count of ballots. The result, an ominous sign for Lindquist, suggests the hard-fought campaign will get nastier between now and November.

Lindquist had no comment. Alex Hays, his longtime Republican consultant, offered a brief hint of things to come after examining the results.

“Mark focused on his own record of making the community safer rather than his opponent’s serious ethical and professional defects,” Hays said. “The campaign will take on the job of informing voters of his opponent’s record.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Reached Tuesday night, Robnett replied, “I’m delighted to run on my record. I think it’s clear that Pierce County’s ready for a change.

“I’m happy with the primary returns. I thought our campaign had a good showing. We’re going to party tonight, and we’re going back to work tomorrow.”