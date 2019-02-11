Special election ballots due Tuesday despite storm

Ballots for the February special election are still due Tuesday, despite winter weather over the weekend that’s sent much of Pierce County into lockdown mode.
As of Monday, 33 percent of registered Pierce County voters had turned in their ballots.
Ballot drop boxes close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. For a list of drop boxes, visit co.pierce.wa.us/328/Elections.
Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Tuesday to count.
Pierce County announced on its website Monday that the Election Center at 2501 S. 35th St. Suite C in Tacoma will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
There is no state law regarding canceling or postponing elections due to weather.
Bethel, Peninsula and Yelm school districts each have bond measures on ballots in Pierce County. All three school districts are also closed Tuesday due to the weather.
Bethel School District is asking voters to approve a $443 million bond to replace Bethel High School, construct two new elementary schools and allow other various improvements. The bond would cost Bethel taxpayers $1.42 per thousand dollars of assessed value. For the average single-family home in Bethel — $297,021 — that’s $35 a month, or $1.17 a day.
Peninsula School District is asking voters to approve a $198.5 million bond to acquire property for a new high school, rebuild two elementary schools and other various improvements. The tax rate is estimated to be $.79 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Yelm School District is asking voters to approve a $98,985,000 bond that would allow security improvements to schools and replace Yelm Middle School and Southworth Elementary School. Due to local levy rates being reduced by an estimated $2.19 per $1,000 assessed value in 2019, the district expects tax rates to decline.
