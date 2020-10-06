Your guide to spotting disinformation in U.S. and Washington state elections

Voters, this year will see more misleading claims than ever before.

We’ve pulled together tools to help you identify disinformation so you can focus on the facts.

Please read on, and share with friends.

Want to learn more? Watch our Disinformation in Local Elections discussion here.

Information that comes from an official source is not necessarily factual. Verify what you hear and read

Politifact is a fact-checking website that verifies elected officials’ statements.

FactCheck.Org aims to reduce the level of deception in U.S. politics.

Google Fact-Check Explorer can tell you if a fact or claim has been investigated by a fact-checking organization.

Snopes was initially known for debunking urban legends, popular culture myths, and internet rumors and chain emails. However, it has since become an independent, investigative fact-checking website that also verifies political news.

Assume what you see on social media will need to be verified

FactCheck.Org has a “misinformation directory” organized alphabetically of websites that have published misleading information. The Daily Dot put together a list of fake websites that appeared on Facebook.

Have some fun with this Bad News Game and see how many “followers” you pick up along the way.

Check up on your author

Reputable news organizations use bylines to identify who reported and wrote the story. Reporters often have bios at the end of a story.

NewsGuard offers trust ratings for a majority of news sites. It even has a plugin for your browser.

Go straight to the source

Many public agencies have statistics, proposals and projects publicly available.

It’s not just words. Photos and videos are being manipulated

Take this Spot the Deepfake Quiz and see if you can effectively identify what’s real and what is not.

Subscribe to Fact-Checking Newsletters & Podcasts

Get Smart About News is a weekly newsletter “shares the latest examples of misinformation.” Subscribe here.

The Poynter Institute runs Factually, an accountability journalism and fact-checking newsletter. Sign up here

The “Is That a Fact?” podcast addresses the impact of disinformation on American democracy. The 10-episode podcast is here.

NPR has an archive of its fact-checking audio stories here.

Report Fake News On Social Media

You can also join the fight against falsehoods in your feeds. On Twitter, users can report a tweet for being “misleading about a political election or other civic event.” Instructions here. Facebook has said it is taking steps to reduce voter interference.

You can read more here.

Key deadlines and voter resources for 2020 election

Oct. 16: Ballots mailed out and Accessible Voting Units available at voting centers.

Oct. 26: Deadline for online and mail voter registration

Nov. 3: Election Day

Nov. 3: Absentee/mail-in ballot postmarked by date

Nov. 3: Deadline for in-person registration during business hours and before 8 p.m.

VOTER INFORMATION

How to register to vote, and check your voter status: voter.votewa.gov

How to vote by mail: www.sos.wa.gov/elections/faq_vote_by_mail.aspx

Track your mail-in ballot: voter.votewa.gov

