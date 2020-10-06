Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Your guide to spotting disinformation in U.S. and Washington state elections

Voters, this year will see more misleading claims than ever before.

We’ve pulled together tools to help you identify disinformation so you can focus on the facts.

Please read on, and share with friends.

Want to learn more? Watch our Disinformation in Local Elections discussion here.

Information that comes from an official source is not necessarily factual. Verify what you hear and read

Assume what you see on social media will need to be verified

Check up on your author

Reputable news organizations use bylines to identify who reported and wrote the story. Reporters often have bios at the end of a story.

NewsGuard offers trust ratings for a majority of news sites. It even has a plugin for your browser.

Go straight to the source

Many public agencies have statistics, proposals and projects publicly available.

It’s not just words. Photos and videos are being manipulated

Take this Spot the Deepfake Quiz and see if you can effectively identify what’s real and what is not.

Subscribe to Fact-Checking Newsletters & Podcasts

Report Fake News On Social Media

You can also join the fight against falsehoods in your feeds. On Twitter, users can report a tweet for being “misleading about a political election or other civic event.” Instructions here. Facebook has said it is taking steps to reduce voter interference.

You can read more here.

Key deadlines and voter resources for 2020 election

Oct. 16: Ballots mailed out and Accessible Voting Units available at voting centers.

Oct. 26: Deadline for online and mail voter registration

Nov. 3: Election Day

Nov. 3: Absentee/mail-in ballot postmarked by date

Nov. 3: Deadline for in-person registration during business hours and before 8 p.m.

VOTER INFORMATION

How to register to vote, and check your voter status: voter.votewa.gov

How to vote by mail: www.sos.wa.gov/elections/faq_vote_by_mail.aspx

Track your mail-in ballot: voter.votewa.gov

Your mail ballot is coming: How to make sure it gets counted

Find full election coverage here.

