Ballots still pouring in to Pierce County auditor ahead of next month’s general election

Pierce County voters have returned more than 109,995 ballots for the 2020 election as of Wednesday, according to the Auditor’s Office.

That’s more than double the number of ballots returned on the same day in the 2016 election, when 47,420 ballots were returned.

It’s also almost triple the number of ballots returned on the same day in the 2012 election. On that day, 39,662 ballots were returned.

Ballots were mailed to voters on Oct. 16. There are currently nearly 560,000 registered voters in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is estimating an 85 percent voter turnout for the Nov. 3 election.

Pierce County’s voter turnout in the last presidential election in 2016 was about 75 percent. Voter turnout was nearly 79 percent in the 2012 general election.

Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov 3.

Pierce County voters aren’t the only ones voting early this year.

Around 25 percent of Washington voters — 1.2 million people — have returned their ballots as of Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times, compared to the 10 percent of voters at the same point in 2016.