Elections
Beyond the Bubble podcast: Trump’s dubious and dangerous refusal to concede
Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Join McClatchy’s Alex Roarty, David Catanse and Michael Wilner as they discuss the merits, or lack thereof, of President Donald Trump’s legal challenge to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Plus, they assess why Democrats suffered an across-the-board decline in support among voters of color.
Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.
Comments