The Nez Perce gather for Battle of the Big Hole anniversary

In this Aug. 11, 2018 photo, Sage Tiwiiwasas Campbell, 3, of the Nez Perce Tribe greets her elders, the direct descendants of a survivor of the August 1877 battle between the U.S. army and members of the Nez Perce Tribe, during the annual commemoration of the Battle of Big Hole near Wisdom, Mont. The Montana Standard via AP Meagan Thompson