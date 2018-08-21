Democrats gather to confront lingering 2016 frustration

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., appear on stage at a rally in Raleigh, N.C. Democrats are bullish about their prospects in the November midterms, and are peeking around the corner at a 2020 rematch with President Donald Trump. But first, they’re confronting the lingering frustration from 2016. That bitter nominating fight between Clinton and Sanders is front and center in Chicago as members of the Democratic National Committee gather for their 2018 summer meeting. They’ll decide the fate of so-called superdelegates. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo