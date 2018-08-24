‘Can the president be impeached?’ We answer your questions

Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released multiple secret recordings. Some say the recordings are a serious breach of ethics and security, but did Manigault Newman break the law? One former federal prosecutor weighs in.
Senator Robert Menendez sparred with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who took exception to a question about whether President Trump talked to him about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
A day after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump is going back on comments he made during their joint press conference regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Protesters in London float a balloon mocking U.S. President Donald Trump, depicting him as a bloated baby, complete with a tweeting cell phone in hand. Trump is scheduled to meet with Theresa May in Britain before traveling to Scotland.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.