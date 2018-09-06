Holder in Nevada endorses Sisolak, calls NYT op-ed ‘alarming

Former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder says an anonymous New York Times opinion piece criticizing President Donald Trump is "alarming" but "consistent with what we have seen in previous books, in previous stories about the dysfunction of this administration."
Holder made the comments in Las Vegas on Thursday while appearing with Nevada gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak to endorse the Democrat and discuss criminal justice reform.
Holder says the focus on the opinion piece should not be on which Trump administration official wrote the piece but its "alarming" content.
Holder said it's "also disturbing to think that you could have people who are not elected making decisions about the way in which this country is governed."
He said its shows why Democrats like Sisolak need to be elected in in 2018 to serve as a check on the president.
Comments