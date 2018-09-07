Newspaper: Cuomo is a frequent flier on state aircraft

A New York Times examination of state travel records finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo took 195 trips in taxpayer-funded planes and helicopters in 2017.
The Times reviewed records in the 10 most populous states for comparison and found Democrat Cuomo flew more frequently on state aircraft than any other governor of states that provided records. In California, the governor flies commercial, and in Texas, the governor pays for private charters.
Cuomo's frequent trips this election year have raised questions of whether state aircraft gives him an unfair advantage over his primary opponent, Cynthia Nixon.
Cuomo press secretary Dani Lever said Cuomo uses aircraft for official events. She called it unfair to construe government events as political trips. Cuomo's campaign said he has driven to more than 30 campaign events.
Comments