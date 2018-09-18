Dems, GOP buy attack ads for US House race in New Mexico

The national Democratic and Republican parties are jumping into a bellwether congressional race in southern New Mexico that may determine which party controls the U.S. House.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee each have purchased attack ads this week in a race for the open U.S. House seat along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Democratic ad attacks Republican Yvette Herrell for failing to disclose nearly $500,000 in state contracts while a state lawmaker. While Herrell did fail to disclose the contracts, after an Associated Press story she amended financial disclosure filings and state officials said she is compliant.
The Republican ad attempts to link Democrat Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small to "radical, socialist extremists" and Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Torres Small is running as a gun-owning Democrat who supports the region's oil and gas economy.
Comments