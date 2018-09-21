South Carolina Congressman makes joke about Supreme Court Justice and sexual assault at debate
S.C. Congressman Ralph Norman, a Republican up for re-election, told a crowd of people at a debate Thursday in Rock Hill, that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court, said she had been assaulted by Abraham Lincoln.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr.Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a Chicago Democrat, announced on the floor of the House that he sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to resign to "spare the nation from this ongoing nightmare."
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released multiple secret recordings. Some say the recordings are a serious breach of ethics and security, but did Manigault Newman break the law? One former federal prosecutor weighs in.