DOJ hires vendor to help sift through massive trial data

The Department of Justice has hired an outside vendor to help sift through a massive amount of data from the computers of a New York-based self-improvement group accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex.
The computers were seized from Albany-area residences associated with NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm) co-founders Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.
The Times Union reports the computers contain 12 terabytes of data. Federal court officials have said one terabyte equals "12 library floors' worth of books."
Records on the computers involve dozens of attorneys who've done work for Raniere, Salzman and heiress Clare Bronfman.
Authorities say Bronfman and actress Alison Mack helped Raniere form a secret society of sex slaves who were branded with his initials.
The defendants deny the allegations.
