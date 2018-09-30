Maine sheriff: Man dies in Naples motorcycle crash

A Maine sheriff's department says a man died during an early morning motorcycle crash in the town of Naples.
Just after midnight Sunday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department received word of a motorcycle crash on Harrison Road in Naples.
First responders found the operator of the motorcycle deceased. The victim's name was not released, pending notification of his family.
The operator was not wearing a helmet.
No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.
The investigation is continuing, but the sheriff's department says alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.
