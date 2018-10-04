Gov. Scott tried to keep magazine limits out of new gun law

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he asked lawmakers to leave gun magazine limits out of a series of gun regulations that were signed into law in April.
The Republican governor tells the Burlington Free Press he knew magazine limits were going to be a "hot-button issue," but he "wasn't persuasive enough" to convince lawmakers to leave it out.
The new law limits magazine sales to 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. People who owned larger-capacity magazines before Oct. 1 could keep them.
Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe confirms the governor spoke to him about the magazine limits, but he says the timing made it difficult for the Legislature to change the bill.
Scott says he will not push to repeal magazine limits if he wins re-election.
Comments