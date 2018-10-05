Protesters bring beer to Kavanaugh protest at Senate Leader’s house

Protesters marched to Sen. Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C. home on October 5, 2018, waving beer cans and chanting “chug, chug, chug,” before the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
