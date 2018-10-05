Sen. Orrin Hatch tells Kavanaugh protesters to ‘grow up’

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
