Democrats lining up to consider challenging Collins in 2020

In this Sept. 21, 2018 photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to news media at Saint Anselm College, in Manchester, N.H. Collins is not on the ballot this fall, yet the fight over Susan Collins’ political future is already raging. Interest in the Maine Republican senator’s 2020 re-election has exploded in the days since she cast the deciding vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick. Elise Amendola AP Photo