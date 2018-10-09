Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in again, for the cameras, this time - Monday night at a White House ceremony. President Donald Trump in remarks at the ceremony said Kavanaugh had been found "innocent" in the process.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service