Transgender rights lie in the hands of a state’s electorate

In this Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 photo Jeanne Talbot, left, and her transgender daughter Nicole Talbot, 17, both of Beverly, Mass., sit for a photograph at a park, in Beverly. In the first major electoral test in a U.S. state, opponents are asking voters to overturn a 2016 Massachusetts law that bars discrimination against transgender people in public accommodations, including restrooms and locker rooms. Steven Senne AP Photo