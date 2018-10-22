What would President Lincoln say about today’s political divide?

Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman presenters offer thoughts on history and the current state of the nation during the 29th Civil War Revisited at Fresno County's Kearney Park.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service