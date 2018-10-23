FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media in Cincinnati. Home to the first-in-the-South primaries, South Carolina is accustomed to the parade of presidential candidates who frequent the state in hopes of boosting their national credibility. But, with eager Democrats’ open 2020 contest, that competition has begun here early, with candidates lining up visits with a frequency accelerated from years past. Biden, who has said it’ll be at least January before he decides about 2020, has been keeping an elevated profile in South Carolina this midterm cycle, even for him
National Politics

Former VP Biden to campaign for Democrats in key Ohio area

The Associated Press

October 23, 2018 09:12 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Former Vice President Joe Biden will try to rally Democratic support in a northeast Ohio area where Republican Donald Trump drew cross-over voters.

The gubernatorial campaign of Richard Cordray said Tuesday that Biden will headline an Oct. 29 rally at Youngstown State University. The Vindicator newspaper reported earlier that a fundraising event also is planned.

Cordray was the federal consumer protection chief in the Barack Obama administration. He's in a tight race with Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Trump did unusually well for a Republican presidential candidate in the area in 2016, boosted by blue-collar voters who traditionally went Democratic. He ran just behind Hillary Clinton in Mahoning County which includes Youngstown and won neighboring Trumbull County as he carried Ohio.

