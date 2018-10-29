South Carolina lieutenant gov candidates meet for debate

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo, alongside Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Republican lieutenant governor nominee Pamela Evette speaks at a Columbia, S.C., news conference for the announcement of a coalition of educators endorsing their candidacy. Evette is a political newcomer, but those who’ve observed her candidacy say they’re excited about the ideas and fresh energy she brings to the effort. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard Meg Kinnard AP