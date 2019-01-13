Funding for calls to Medicaid recipients approved

Participants in New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program soon will be getting phone calls about the new work requirements some of them will face.
The federal government last month approved the state's request to require some recipients to spend at least 100 hours a month working, going to school or participating in community service. A bipartisan legislative rules committee later objected to the changes, but the commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services says he has addressed the concerns and is moving ahead is moving ahead with a March 1 start date.
The Executive Council last week approved additional funding for a call center that currently supports enrollment inquiries. The money will be used to place calls to Medicaid recipients to explain the rules. Radio ads also are planned.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments