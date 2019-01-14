Sentencing postponed for ex-W.Va. Supreme Court justice

The federal sentencing of convicted former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry has been pushed back a month.
U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. rescheduled Wednesday's sentencing for Feb. 13.
Last week Copenhaver threw out a witness tampering conviction against Loughry. Copenhaver said Monday in light of that ruling, a presentence report for Loughry will have to be revised.
Loughry was convicted in October of multiple felony counts, mostly for using state cars and fuel cards for his own use.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He was removed as chief justice last February, was suspended from the bench in June and resigned in November.
Separately, a hearing for Loughry before the state Judicial Hearing Board was rescheduled from Monday to Feb. 6. The hearing in Charleston is on charges that Loughry violated judicial codes of conduct.
Comments