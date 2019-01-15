President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited troops in Iraq on Dec. 26. It was Trump’s first time visiting the region. During remarks to troops, Trump defended his decision to pull out of Syria.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump took Christmas Eve calls from children anxious to find out where Santa is on his gift-giving journey. During one call, Trump asked a 7-year-old named Collman, "Are you still a believer in Santa?"
Ali Hassan of Stockton, California makes a plea to unite his family on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Hassan is the father of a boy on life support whose mother is stuck in Egypt, according to Hassan, due to the Trump administration’s travel ban.
The casket of former president George H.W. Bush made its way from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda past the White House and to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2018 for the funeral service.