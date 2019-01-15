GOP: Gov. Lujan Grisham’s testing changes confusing teachers

Republican House Minority Whip Rod Montoya says New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's changes on student testing are confusing educators.
Montoya said Tuesday that the Democratic governor's move to rid the state of the current statewide standardized testing system with a transition test is hurting efforts to hold schools accountable. He says teachers were getting comfortable with the test developed by the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC.
Montoya says now the state will have to spend millions to develop a new test since testing is required by federal law.
Lujan Grisham signed an executive order just days in office that signaled the state would move away from PARCC. She told lawmakers Tuesday the state would move away from "high-stakes testing."
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments