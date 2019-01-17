Former Sen. Jeff Flake talks Trump, GOP in Nashville

Recently retired Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake vowed not to vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but added that he hopes Trump doesn't get impeached before the president's first term is up.
Flake made the remarks Thursday while in Nashville to discuss Trump, politics and promote his new book.
The Arizona Republican says he's been to too many countries outside of the United States where political parties work to disqualify a newly elected leader rather than spend the time learning on how to improve on what went wrong.
Flake has long been one of the most prominent Republicans to clash with Trump, often engaging with the president while still in office. Those actions resulted in fiery tweets from Trump on a number of issues.
