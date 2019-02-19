National Politics

House endorses privacy legislation aimed at drones

The Associated Press

February 19, 2019 08:30 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's House has endorsed a measure that would impose penalties for using drones to invade someone's privacy.

Representatives approved the bill 49-44 on Tuesday. The bill makes it illegal to use an "unmanned aerial vehicle system" to spy on or record someone in a private place, including through a window.

The penalty is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,500.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

