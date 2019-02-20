Fetal heartbeat abortion advances in Tennessee

A Tennessee lawmaker says his bill to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat has been detected does not include exceptions for situations involving incest or rape because he does not believe it's appropriate.
Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss told a House subcommittee on Wednesday he considers killing any child, including a fetus, as "evil." The panel — made up of all men — agreed to advance the bill to be heard by the full House Health Committee.
Tennessee is among several states considering heartbeat bills amid hopes from some abortion opponents nationwide that a conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority will review the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and uphold stricter abortion prohibitions.
Anti-abortion groups believe their cause has been strengthened by President Donald Trump's conservative appointments to the Supreme Court.
