Biden: ‘The most important people in my life want me to run’

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat. Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo