Parents protest Ore. vaccine bill as measles outbreak grows

Hundreds of people, including families, attend a rally at the Oregon State Capitol protesting a proposal to tighten school vaccine requirements Thursday, March, 7, 2019, in Salem, Ore. The measure would only allow students to opt out of vaccines if they have a doctor's note seeking an exemption for medical reasons. Oregon lawmakers have been scrambling to respond to a measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest that's sickened over 70 people, mostly unvaccinated children. Sarah Zimmerman AP Photo