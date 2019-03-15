Marshalltown raising money to renovate community center

Marshalltown has begun a fundraising campaign to help renovate a 90-year-old community center damaged by a tornado last summer.
City Administrator Jessica Kinser said Thursday that city leaders want to raise $1.35 million to supplement insurance money, grants and other funds being amassed for the $3.6 million project.
Renovations at Veterans Memorial Coliseum will include adding a second full-size gymnasium, adding rentable space for meetings and community events, and installing an elevator and restrooms.
Construction on the center started in 1928 with a $125,000 bond approved by Marshalltown voters. It was used as a gym for the high school until 1965 and as training quarters for the Iowa National Guard before World War II.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Comments