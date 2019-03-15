Jury mulls fate of officer who shot at 1 man but hit another

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 20, 2016, frame from video, Charles Kinsey explains in an interview from his hospital bed in Miami what happened when he was shot by police. North Miami police officer Jonathan Aledda, who is accused of attempted manslaughter, testified, Thursday, March 14, 2019 that he thought Arnaldo Rios Soto had a gun and was holding his caretaker, Charles Kinsey, hostage in the middle of a road in July 2016. It turned out Soto was holding a toy truck, but Aledda insisted he never heard another message on police radio that it wasn’t a gun.(WSVN via AP)