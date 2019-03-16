Left or center? Democrats mull best options to beat Trump

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, left, applauds at a campaign house party in Manchester, N.H. While the Democratic primary field has shifted left, polls show registered Democratic voters just want someone who can beat Donald Trump. That’s led to a potential contradiction being worked over by primary voters. Is the best route to victory to build a liberal movement to win converts or choose a more moderate candidate who can appeal to swing voters? Elise Amendola, File AP Photo