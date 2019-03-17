Is Jane Sanders the most powerful woman not running in 2020?

FILE - In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and his wife, Jane Sanders, greet supporters as they leave after his 2020 presidential campaign stop at Navy Pier in Chicago. Bernie Sanders’ revolution is Jane Sanders’ career. And her political and business activities have at times been his headache. His closest adviser, she is perhaps the most influential woman in the 2020 campaign who isn’t a candidate. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo