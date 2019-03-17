Veterans court may be collateral damage in immigration fight

In this photo taken March 7, 2019, flags, including a POW/MIA flag, flap in a breeze in front of the Lane County Circuit Court building where the Veterans Treatment Court is held in Eugene, Ore. Military veterans who are struggling with addiction and have tangled with the law are being given a second chance in an Oregon courtroom. But the Veterans Treatment Court and 40 other specialty courts in Oregon are at risk of losing their federal funding unless the state enforces federal immigration policies. Andrew Selsky AP Photo