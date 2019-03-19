Lansing man charged in theft from vehicle at governor’s home

In this photo released by the Ingham County Sheriff's Department, Dequinderick Devon Jones is shown in Mason, Mich. Michigan State Police say Jones, 24, took the speaker from a vehicle belonging to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's daughter, Sherry Whitmer, on March 14, 2019, and also broke into a 2005 white Cadillac Escalade parked at the governor's residence, according to court records.(Ingham County Sheriffs Department via AP) AP