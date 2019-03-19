House Speaker Pelosi to headline Ohio Democrats’ dinner

FILE - In this Friday, March 8, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon gathering in Washington. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will headline an Ohio Democratic Party fund-raising dinner. The state party announced Tuesday, March 19, 2019 that the California Democrat will speak at is annual “legacy dinner” in Columbus on May 17. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo