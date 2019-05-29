NC Supreme Court continues bicentennial tour

North Carolina's Supreme Court will hear arguments in one of its original homes as the justices continue to mark the court's bicentennial by meeting in various locations.

The court will hold a session Wednesday in the North Carolina State Capitol Building, where it also met Tuesday.

The state Supreme Court has had five permanent homes over its 200-year history, including the State Capitol Building, where it began meeting in 1840. In 1888, the court moved to what's now the Department of Labor building.

Observers can watch the proceedings from the floor of the building's historic Senate chamber.

The court will hear three cases, including one that involves beach property rights in Nags Head.